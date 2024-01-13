Smith leads Radford against Winthrop after 21-point showing

Radford Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-6, 3-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-6, 3-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on the Winthrop Eagles after DaQuan Smith scored 21 points in Radford’s 69-58 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.0.

The Highlanders are 1-1 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Winthrop makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Radford averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Winthrop allows.

The Eagles and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. KJ Doucet is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 15 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.