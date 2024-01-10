Smith leads Charleston (SC) against Elon after 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Elon Phoenix after Reyne Smith scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 93-87 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Phoenix are 1-1 in conference play. Elon is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston (SC) averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 5.1 more points per game (79.6) than Charleston (SC) gives up (74.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Ben Burnham is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Rob Higgins is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

