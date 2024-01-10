Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles visit conference foe SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AJ Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles take on Damarco Minor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in OVC action Thursday.

The Cougars are 6-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-2 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Cougars and Screaming Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Smith is averaging 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

