Smith and the Colgate Raiders visit conference foe Army

Colgate Raiders (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-12, 1-3 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6…

Colgate Raiders (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-12, 1-3 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Scovens and the Army Black Knights host Braeden Smith and the Colgate Raiders in Patriot League play.

The Black Knights have gone 4-5 in home games. Army ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 13.1 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.2.

The Raiders are 3-1 in Patriot League play. Colgate is third in the Patriot League with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 6.9.

Army is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Army allows.

The Black Knights and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scovens is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.9 points for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Smith is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.