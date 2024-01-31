Smith and Tarleton State host Abilene Christian

Tarleton State Texans (13-7, 6-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-12, 3-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (13-7, 6-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-12, 3-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Jakorie Smith scored 28 points in Tarleton State’s 86-68 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 in home games. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Texans are 6-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Abilene Christian is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Smith is averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.