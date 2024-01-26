Smith and Nicholls State host Texas A&M-Commerce

Nicholls State Colonels (9-10, 4-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-11, 1-4 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (9-10, 4-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-11, 1-4 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Diante Smith scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 78-74 overtime victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lions have gone 5-3 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Colonels have gone 4-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks fifth in the Southland with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 5.8.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows.

The Lions and Colonels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 14.1 points for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

West is averaging 16.1 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Colonels. Smith is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.