Smith and Nicholls State host Texas A&M-Commerce

Nicholls State Colonels (9-10, 4-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-11, 1-4 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Diante Smith scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 78-74 overtime win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lions have gone 5-3 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels have gone 4-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is fifth in the Southland with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 5.8.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 73.4 points per game, 0.2 more than the 73.2 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommie Lewis is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

West is averaging 16.1 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Colonels. Smith is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

