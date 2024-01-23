Smith and Mississippi State host Florida

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-6, 2-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-6, 2-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the Florida Gators after Tolu Smith scored 25 points in Mississippi State’s 68-55 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 84.8 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 7.4.

Florida scores 84.8 points, 19.1 more per game than the 65.7 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.8 points for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

