Smith, Alabama A&M Bulldogs to host Kendall and the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves (1-13, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (1-13, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-12, 2-0 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Alabama A&M in SWAC action Thursday.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on their home court. Alabama A&M has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 0-1 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 6.9.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 7.7 fewer made shots on average than the 11.9 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has given up to its opponents (47.2%).

The Bulldogs and Braves face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Kendall is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 67.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.