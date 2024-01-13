Smalls scores 16, American University beats Army 79-60

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls’ 16 points helped American University defeat Army 79-60 on Saturday night. Smalls was 6 of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls’ 16 points helped American University defeat Army 79-60 on Saturday night.

Smalls was 6 of 7 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League). Jermaine Ballisager Webb scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Lorenzo Donadio had 13 points and finished 6 of 8 from the field.

The Black Knights (5-12, 1-3) were led in scoring by Ryan Curry, who finished with 12 points. TJ Small added 10 points for Army. In addition, Abe Johnson finished with six points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

