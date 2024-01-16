Slazinski, West Virginia Mountaineers take on the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinn Slazinski and the West Virginia Mountaineers visit Javian McCollum and the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners in Big 12 play Wednesday.

The Sooners are 10-0 on their home court. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 1-2 in Big 12 play. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oklahoma makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). West Virginia averages 67.9 points per game, 2.7 more than the 65.2 Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Mountaineers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging nine points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sooners. McCollum is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 7.4 points for the Mountaineers. Slazinski is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

