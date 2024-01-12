Skunberg leads North Dakota State against Omaha after 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 2-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the Omaha Mavericks after Boden Skunberg scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 92-91 overtime win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Mavericks have gone 7-1 in home games. Omaha leads the Summit League with 13.1 fast break points.

The Bison have gone 1-1 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Omaha is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Omaha gives up.

The Mavericks and Bison match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.1 points for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.