Skunberg has 23 points in North Dakota State’s 92-91 double-overtime win over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 23 points, Noah Feddersen added a career-high 18 and North Dakota State beat Kansas City 92-91 in double overtime on Thursday night.

NDSU guard Tajavis Miller tied it at 79-all on a floater with 33.8 seconds left in the first overtime. Feddersen hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second overtime for an 85-82 lead. The Bison went ahead 90-86 with 41.8 left.

Skunberg also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Bison (8-9, 1-1 Summit League). Feddersen was 6 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and hey also had five rebounds. Andrew Morgan had 17 points and was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. The Bison ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Jamar Brown led the Roos (7-11, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kansas City also got 17 points, five assists and two steals from Khristion Courseault. In addition, Cameron Faas had 15 points and eight rebounds.

