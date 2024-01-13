Skogman leads Davidson against George Washington after 20-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (10-5, 0-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (10-5, 0-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the George Washington Revolutionaries after David Skogman scored 20 points in Davidson’s 79-74 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-1 in home games. George Washington is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 0-2 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Grant Huffman averaging 6.7.

George Washington scores 83.2 points, 16.3 more per game than the 66.9 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Skogman is averaging 13.5 points for the Wildcats. Huffman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

