Skogman leads Davidson against George Washington after 20-point game

Davidson Wildcats (10-5, 0-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the George Washington Revolutionaries after David Skogman scored 20 points in Davidson’s 79-74 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-1 in home games. George Washington leads the A-10 with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 5.8.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in conference matchups. Davidson scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

George Washington averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 72.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 75.8 George Washington allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Skogman is shooting 58.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.