SIU-Edwardsville secures 78-59 win against Lindenwood

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Damarco Minor’s 17 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Lindenwood 78-59 on Thursday night.

Minor added six rebounds for the Cougars (11-8, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Lamar Wright scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ray’Sean Taylor shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Keenon Cole led the Lions (7-11, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jaylon McDaniel added 13 points for Lindenwood.

