SIU-Edwardsville puts home win streak on the line against Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (11-10, 5-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-9, 5-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (11-10, 5-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-9, 5-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cougars play Little Rock.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Trojans are 5-3 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock scores 12.0 more points per game (79.0) than SIU-Edwardsville allows (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Khalen Robinson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Trojans. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.