SIU-Edwardsville hosts Minix and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (13-4, 4-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-8, 2-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Riley Minix scored 27 points in Morehead State’s 78-52 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 7-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 4-0 in OVC play. Morehead State is seventh in college basketball with 43.1 rebounds per game led by Minix averaging 9.2.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State scores 8.4 more points per game (78.5) than SIU-Edwardsville gives up to opponents (70.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Shamar Wright is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Minix is averaging 18.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

