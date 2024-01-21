Sion James scores season-high 22 points to help Tulane hold off No. 10 Memphis 81-79

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sion James scored a season-high 22 points, and Tulane held off 10th-ranked Memphis 81-79 on Sunday…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sion James scored a season-high 22 points, and Tulane held off 10th-ranked Memphis 81-79 on Sunday to hand the Tigers their second straight loss.

James hit a pivotal corner 3 that put Tulane (12-6, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) up 77-75 with 2:22 left. And Collin Holloway capped his 13-point performance with a layup and two free throws in the final 1:43 to put the Green Wave in front for good.

Kevin Cross added 21 points for Tulane, which nearly beat another ranked team 10 days earlier, when the Wave fell 85-84 to No. 23 Florida Atlantic after a disputed foul call on a desperation 3-point shot with less than a second on the clock.

David Jones had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (15-4, 4-2). Malcolm Dandridge scored 13 points for Memphis and had a career-high eight blocked shots.

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 86, RUTGERS 63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Justin Harmon scored 18 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 in his return to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the Illini beat Rutgers.

The Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten Conference) were 4-2 in six games without Shannon, who hadn’t played since Illinois’ 97-73 victory over Missouri in St. Louis on Dec. 22.

Clifford Omoruyi had 22 points and nine rebounds for Rutgers (10-8, 2-5).

Quincy Guerrier had 15 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season for Illinois, while Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask each added 12.

NO. 23 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 112, UTSA 103

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Johnell Davis had 34 points, including three free throws to force overtime, and Florida Atlantic overcame a career-high 38 points by Jordan Ivy-Curry to beat UTSA.

Alijah Martin added 26 points as Florida Atlantic won its fourth straight.

The Owls (15-4) remain tied with Charlotte atop the American Athletic Conference at 5-1 while the Roadrunners (7-12) fell to 1-5.

After trailing most of the game, Florida Atlantic went on a 9-0 run to take a 102-96 lead with 2:26 remaining in overtime.

The Roadrunners finished 12 for 27 on 3-pointers and the Owls were 17 for 35.

