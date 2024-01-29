Singleton scores 18 off bench to lead Holy Cross over Boston University 65-63

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 18 points off the bench to lead Holy Cross past Boston University 65-63…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 18 points off the bench to lead Holy Cross past Boston University 65-63 on Monday night.

Singleton shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Crusaders (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League). Bo Montgomery scored 15 points with six rebounds. Caleb Kenney had 12 points.

Miles Brewster led the way for the Terriers (8-14, 3-6) with 13 points and two steals. Kyrone Alexander totaled 12 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Okwuosa finished with 10 points.

Montgomery scored 11 points in the first half and Holy Cross went into the break trailing 37-33. Singleton’s 15-point second half helped Holy Cross close out the victory.

