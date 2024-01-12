Sinclair and Lehigh host Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 0-3 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 1-2 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 0-3 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 1-2 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jalin Sinclair scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 86-80 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-3 in home games. Lehigh has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Crusaders have gone 0-3 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lehigh is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 4.2 points for the Crusaders. Joseph Octave is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

