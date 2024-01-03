Simpson leads Colorado against No. 10 Arizona

Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats after KJ Simpson scored 34 points in Colorado’s 74-67 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 44.2 boards. Oumar Ballo leads the Wildcats with 8.2 rebounds.

The Buffaloes are 2-0 in conference matchups. Colorado ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.7.

Arizona’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Arizona allows.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes match up Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Ballo is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Simpson is averaging 21.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 90.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

