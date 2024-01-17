Simpson, Colorado Buffaloes take on the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jermaine…

Oregon Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jermaine Couisnard and the Oregon Ducks visit KJ Simpson and the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-0 at home. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Ducks are 5-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 3.0.

Colorado scores 80.2 points, 8.7 more per game than the 71.5 Oregon allows. Oregon averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Colorado gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.6 points for the Ducks. Couisnard is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

