Simmons has 17 as Abilene Christian beats Utah Tech 82-60

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons scored 17 points as Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 82-60 on Thursday night.

Simmons had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (8-11, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference). Ali Abdou Dibba scored 14 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Hunter Jack Madden shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tanner Christensen finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Trailblazers (7-12, 3-5). Utah Tech also got eight points from Angelo Kambala. In addition, Aric Demings finished with seven points and two steals.

