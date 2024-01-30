Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Simmons' 19 lead Toledo…

Simmons’ 19 lead Toledo past Western Michigan 88-63

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons scored 19 points as Toledo beat Western Michigan 88-63 on Tuesday night.

Simmons also had six rebounds for the Rockets (14-7, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). Ra’Heim Moss scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Tyler Cochran shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Broncos (8-13, 5-4) were led by Titus Wright, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Javaughn Hannah added 11 points and three steals for Western Michigan. Jefferson Monegro also had 11 points, six assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up