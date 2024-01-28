Siena takes on Saint Peter’s, aims to break 3-game skid

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-7, 6-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-16, 2-6 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-7, 6-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-16, 2-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -9; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Siena comes into the matchup with Saint Peter’s after losing three straight games.

The Saints are 2-6 in home games. Siena has a 1-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Peacocks are 6-2 in conference play. Saint Peter’s is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Siena averages 61.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 64.1 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Siena allows.

The Saints and Peacocks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Corey Washington is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Peacocks. Brent Bland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.