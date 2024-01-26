Siena hosts Iona following Tretout’s 30-point game

Iona Gaels (8-10, 3-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-15, 2-5 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (8-10, 3-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-15, 2-5 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Siena Saints after Idan Tretout scored 30 points in Iona’s 91-87 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints have gone 2-5 in home games. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 7.3.

The Gaels are 3-4 in conference matchups. Iona is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Siena is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Gaels square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 9.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 23 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

Joel Brown is averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Gaels. Tretout is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.