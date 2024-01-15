Shumate scores 21, McNeese cruises past Lamar 88-69

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 21 points as McNeese beat Lamar 88-69 on Monday night. Shumate had…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 21 points as McNeese beat Lamar 88-69 on Monday night.

Shumate had 15 rebounds for the Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 Southland Conference). Shahada Wells added 19 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had nine assists and six steals. Javohn Garcia had 17 points and shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Cowboys extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Chris Pryor finished with 19 points and four assists for the Cardinals (9-8, 3-1). BB Knight added 13 points and four assists for Lamar. Cody Pennebaker also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

