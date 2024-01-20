Shumate leads McNeese against Incarnate Word after 21-point game

McNeese Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-11, 0-3 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-11, 0-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Christian Shumate scored 21 points in McNeese’s 88-69 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 at home. Incarnate Word averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowboys are 4-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 11-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Incarnate Word makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). McNeese averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Incarnate Word allows.

The Cardinals and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sky Wicks is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Shon Robinson is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Shumate is averaging 12.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cowboys. Shahada Wells is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.