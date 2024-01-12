Shrewsberry and Notre Dame host Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (9-6, 3-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 2-3 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (9-6, 3-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 2-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Florida State Seminoles after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 75-68 overtime victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-5 in home games. Notre Dame has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Seminoles are 3-1 in ACC play. Florida State scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida State allows. Florida State scores 12.2 more points per game (77.3) than Notre Dame allows (65.1).

The Fighting Irish and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shrewsberry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is averaging 15.9 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

