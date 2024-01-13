Shrewsberry and Notre Dame host Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (9-6, 3-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 2-3 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (9-6, 3-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 2-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 75-68 overtime victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-5 at home. Notre Dame gives up 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. Florida State scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Notre Dame is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Notre Dame allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shrewsberry is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 8.3 points. Markus Burton is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jamir Watkins is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

