Sherry scores 16, Elon takes down Hampton 80-74

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 16 points as Elon beat Hampton 80-74 on Saturday.

Sherry was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Phoenix (9-12, 2-6 Coastal Athletic Association). TK Simpkins shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Max Mackinnon shot 5 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Phoenix snapped a five-game losing streak.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. finished with 16 points for the Pirates (4-17, 0-9). Hampton also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Kyrese Mullen. In addition, Jordan Nesbitt had 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. The Pirates prolonged their losing streak to 12 straight.

