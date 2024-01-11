Sherry leads Elon against Charleston (SC) after 20-point showing

Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -16.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Sam Sherry scored 20 points in Elon’s 77-59 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 at home. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA scoring 79.1 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Phoenix have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. Elon is fifth in the CAA with 13.7 assists per game led by Rob Higgins averaging 3.2.

Charleston (SC) averages 79.1 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 75.6 Elon gives up. Elon averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Phoenix square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton is averaging 4.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Nick Dorn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Higgins is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.