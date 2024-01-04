SFA visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Elliott’s 21-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -9; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Elijah Elliott scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-74 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-2 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks sixth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 3.5.

The ‘Jacks are 1-1 in WAC play. SFA ranks fourth in the WAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 2.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). SFA averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and ‘Jacks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Vaqueros. Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

