SFA plays Utah Tech following Hayman’s 20-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-9, 2-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Kyle Hayman scored 20 points in SFA’s 92-73 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-3 in home games. Utah Tech has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The ‘Jacks are 3-1 against WAC opponents. SFA is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 79.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 75.9 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

The Trailblazers and ‘Jacks meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Sadaidriene Hall is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

