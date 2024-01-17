SFA hosts Seattle U after Christofilis’ 22-point performance

Seattle U Redhawks (10-7, 3-3 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-6, 4-2 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-7, 3-3 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-6, 4-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after John Christofilis scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 80-75 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The ‘Jacks are 5-2 in home games. SFA is the WAC leader with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 2.1.

The Redhawks are 3-3 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 7.3.

SFA averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SFA gives up.

The ‘Jacks and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 11.1 points for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.3 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

