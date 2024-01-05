SFA faces UT Arlington following Staine’s 21-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Frank Staine scored 21 points in SFA’s 85-78 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The ‘Jacks have gone 4-2 at home. SFA leads the WAC with 38.7 points in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 6.5.

The Mavericks are 1-2 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 3.2.

SFA averages 78.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 73.5 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game SFA gives up.

The ‘Jacks and Mavericks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Wilson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mavericks. Makaih Williams is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

