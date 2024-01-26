Seymour and East Tennessee State host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (17-3, 6-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-10, 2-5 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Samford Bulldogs (17-3, 6-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-10, 2-5 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the Samford Bulldogs after Jaden Seymour scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 74-73 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-2 at home. East Tennessee State scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in conference play. Samford averages 89.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game East Tennessee State allows.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seymour is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Quimari Peterson is averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Achor Achor is shooting 61.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.