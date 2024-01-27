Seymour and East Tennessee State host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (17-3, 6-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-10, 2-5 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Samford Bulldogs (17-3, 6-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-10, 2-5 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Jaden Seymour scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 74-73 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers are 6-2 on their home court. East Tennessee State is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford leads the SoCon scoring 18.1 fast break points per game.

East Tennessee State is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Samford allows to opponents. Samford has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.2 points. Seymour is shooting 48.9% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Achor Achor is averaging 16.9 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

