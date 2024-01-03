Seymour and East Tennessee State host Mercer

Mercer Bears (7-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers…

Mercer Bears (7-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Mercer Bears after Jaden Seymour scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 86-70 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-0 at home. East Tennessee State scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Bears have gone 1-3 away from home. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 2.3.

East Tennessee State averages 72.2 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 70.2 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 70.0 points per game, 2.3 more than the 67.7 East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.5 points. Seymour is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

McCreary is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.