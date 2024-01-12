Seymour and East Tennessee State host Furman

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (7-9, 1-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (7-9, 1-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Furman Paladins after Jaden Seymour scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 80-66 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins have gone 6-1 at home. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 17.5 assists per game led by JP Pegues averaging 5.5.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in conference games. East Tennessee State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Furman makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). East Tennessee State’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Furman has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The Paladins and Buccaneers face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buccaneers. Seymour is averaging 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

