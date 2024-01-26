Seton Hall visits No. 14 Marquette after Kolek’s 22-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 6-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 5-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 6-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 5-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Marquette faces the Seton Hall Pirates after Tyler Kolek scored 22 points in Marquette’s 86-73 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 9-1 in home games. Marquette has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates have gone 6-3 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Marquette’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oso Ighodaro is averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kolek is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.