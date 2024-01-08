Seton Hall visits Georgetown after Dawes’ 23-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Al-Amir Dawes scored 23 points in Seton Hall’s 78-75 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 7-4 at home. Georgetown is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 3-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Georgetown scores 72.4 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 73.3 points per game, 1.2 more than the 72.1 Georgetown allows to opponents.

The Hoyas and Pirates face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists.

Kadary Richmond is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

