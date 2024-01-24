Seton Hall hosts Carter and Providence

Providence Friars (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 6-2 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Providence Friars (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 6-2 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Devin Carter scored 25 points in Providence’s 100-62 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Pirates are 9-2 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 38.8 rebounds. Jaden Bediako paces the Pirates with 7.6 boards.

The Friars are 3-4 in conference play. Providence is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 74.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 70.2 Seton Hall gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.2 points. Kadary Richmond is shooting 40.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Carter is averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

