Seton Hall and No. 7 Marquette meet for conference showdown

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12…

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kadary Richmond and the Seton Hall Pirates host Tyler Kolek and the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles in Big East play.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 at home. Seton Hall scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in conference play. Marquette is fourth in the Big East scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 8.9.

Seton Hall makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Marquette averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Kolek is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

