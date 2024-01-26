Sellers, UCF Knights to visit Lakhin, Cincinnati Bearcats

UCF Knights (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 2-4 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCF Knights (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 2-4 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Cincinnati in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bearcats have gone 11-2 at home. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 78.2 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Knights are 3-3 against conference opponents. UCF is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Cincinnati’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCF gives up. UCF scores 5.8 more points per game (72.7) than Cincinnati gives up to opponents (66.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Darius Johnson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

