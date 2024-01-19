Sellers leads UCF against No. 5 Houston after 24-point performance

UCF Knights (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-2, 2-2 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCF Knights (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits the No. 5 Houston Cougars after Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points in UCF’s 77-71 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Cougars have gone 10-0 in home games. Houston has a 12-2 record against teams over .500.

The Knights are 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 4.1.

Houston averages 74.9 points, 9.8 more per game than the 65.1 UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’wan Roberts is averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Sellers is averaging 17.9 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

