Seattle U visits UT Arlington after Schumacher’s 25-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-9, 2-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Alex Schumacher scored 25 points in Seattle U’s 81-80 overtime loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks are 6-1 in home games. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Redhawks are 3-2 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

UT Arlington makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Seattle U averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UT Arlington allows.

The Mavericks and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Douglas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Shemar Wilson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Cameron Tyson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Schumacher is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

