Seattle U visits Abdul-Hakim and UT Rio Grande Valley

Seattle U Redhawks (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Vaqueros are 3-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the WAC with 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Elliott averaging 12.0.

The Redhawks are 3-1 in WAC play. Seattle U is 2-3 in one-possession games.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The Vaqueros and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Williams is averaging 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Elliott is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Brandton Chatfield is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

