Seattle U hosts Cal Baptist following Christofilis’ 32-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 1-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 1-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after John Christofilis scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 70-53 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 8-2 in home games. Seattle U ranks fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 37.5 rebounds. Brandton Chatfield paces the Redhawks with 6.0 boards.

The Lancers have gone 1-2 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Seattle U scores 75.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 65.5 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Seattle U gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is averaging 18.5 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 40.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.